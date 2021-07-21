Court: California can expand insurance for wildfire areas

FILE – In this July 10, 2021, file photo, a firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, from spreading to neighboring homes in Doyle, Calif. In an order dated July 12, 2021, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel ruled that California Insurance Commissioner Richard Lara has the power to order the state’s “Insurer of last resort” to offer more options for homeowners who can’t buy traditional coverage because they live in areas threatened by wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California has ruled the insurance commissioner can order the “insurer of last resort” to offer more options for homeowners.

The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan offers insurance coverage to homeowners who can’t buy traditional policies because they live in areas threatened by wildfires.

Most of the plans sold this way only cover damages from fires and other disasters.

In 2019, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered the plan to cover more things, such as liability and theft.

The Fair Plan Association sued, arguing his order was illegal. A judge ruled last week that Lara had authority to expand some plan options.