COVID crisis: California tallies 25,000 virus deaths

LOS ANGELES (KRON/AP) — California has become the third state to record 25,000 total deaths from the coronavirus.

The grim milestone comes a day after a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was reported in the state for the first time, in San Diego County.

California continues to shatter daily records for COVID cases. On Wednesday, more than 34,000 new cases were reported.

Southern California, and Los Angeles in particular, has been hit the hardest.

More than 756,000 positive cases have been reported across the county along with a total of 10,056 deaths.

SoCal and San Joaquin Valley are the only California regions so far that have 0% ICU capacity available.

The Bay Area is at about 10% ICU capacity at last check, but officials aren’t hopeful that this will increase in the next week.

San Francisco’s mayor and health director announced Thursday that the city’s health orders will remain indefinitely.

The stay-at-home order will continue to shut down businesses and encourage people to stay with their own households. There is also a travel order which requires anyone arriving in San Francisco to quarantine for 10 days.

City officials said the orders will stay in place until California lifts the regional stay-at-home order for the Bay Area.