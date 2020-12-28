COVID vaccine distribution: Why CA inmates, homeless may get it before you

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – In a press briefing Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the latest on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also revealed the latest on California’s plan for COVID vaccinations.

At this time, a total 261,672 doses of the vaccine have already been administered, according to the governor. That includes both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Under a plan currently under consideration, Newsom said vaccines will be administered in phases.

Groups of people are categorized into phases based on risk levels, such as health care workers, high-risk individuals unable to work from home, those who live in high-impact geographic areas, etc.

Phase 1B:

75+ age

Workers in education and childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture

Phase 1B, tier 2:

65+ with underlying health condition or disability

Workers in transportation and logistics industrial, residential, commercial sectors. critical manufacturing, incarcerated and homeless.

Phase 1C:

16-64 with underlying medical conditions

Workers in water and waste management, defense, energy, chemical & hazardous communication and IT financial services and gov ops/community service

State officials are expected to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders in central and Southern California as hospitals there are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients ahead of the presumed post-holiday surge.

The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year’s travelers return home. California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve, becoming the first state to reach the grim milestone.

Statewide, officials on Sunday reported that California has had 2,122,806 confirmed cases and more than 24,000 deaths. The figures are from Saturday, the most recent data available. Most of the state is under stay-at-home orders.

The state’s total confirmed cases rose by more than 50,000 — an increase of 2.4% — over the previous day, data shows. Some of the cases reflect two days of data from Los Angeles County, which had an internet service interruption Friday and caused delays in reporting.

There were 237 additional deaths reported to the state, a figure believed to be an undercount because of LA County’s delayed reporting.

The stay-at-home orders require regions to have ICU capacity projections to be above or equal to 15%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.