Crashes, weather, cows on the road shut down Sierra freeways

PLACERVILLE (KRON) — Westbound Highway 50 near Placerville is shutdown Wednesday night because of cows in the roadway and several collisions, the California Highway Patrol said.

The highway is shutdown at the Apple Cafe in Placerville, just before Apple Hill.

The highway patrol is responding to multiple crashes on the highway along with jackknifed big rigs.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows a cow running on the highway through stopped traffic.

The CHP says the cows were inside a cattle truck.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

US-50 WESTBOUND SHUT DOWN @ APPLE CAFE:

Multiple Big-Rigs jackknifed and cows in the roadway. Multiple other collisions. Unknown ETO. — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) November 28, 2019

Roads in the Sierra have been jammed this week as travelers head up to Lake Tahoe ahead of the holiday weekend.

Caltrans has discouraged traveling to the Sierra until after Thanksgiving because of weather conditions.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows saw 12 inches of snow at the base on Tuesday and 18 inches at higher elevations.

The resorts expect to see more snow Thanksgiving day into Friday

In addition to Highway 50, eastbound I-80 near Donner Summit is also blocked because of crashes and snowy weather, according to Caltrans District 3.

There is no estimated time of reopening for I-80.