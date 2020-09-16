Crew members say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before California boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crew members on a dive boat say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before a predawn fire swept through the vessel as it was anchored off the South California coast, killing 34 people as they slept below deck, according to federal documents released Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
