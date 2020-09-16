Crew members say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before California boat fire

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crew members on a dive boat say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before a predawn fire swept through the vessel as it was anchored off the South California coast, killing 34 people as they slept below deck, according to federal documents released Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News