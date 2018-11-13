Crews make progress in preventing Camp Fire from reaching Oroville

OROVILLE (AP) - A fire official says crews have made "a lot of progress" in preventing a deadly Northern California from reaching Oroville, a town of 19,000 people.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection operations chief Josh Bischof said Tuesday that firefighters on foot and in bulldozers are working south of the town of Paradise. It was leveled by the blaze that started last Thursday.

Officials had worried strong winds could spread the wildfire toward Oroville and the Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest. Firefighters on Monday cleared brush and sprayed water on vegetation near the dam.

Bischof says "we're feeling a lot better about this area."

More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the fire that killed at least 42 people in Paradise and nearby communities.

