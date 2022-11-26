LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake.

The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at 5:31 p.m. that forward progress on the fire has been stopped. Crews will be working to put out hotspots for the “next couple of hours.”

The fire is being called the “Joseph Fire,” according to Cal Fire.

Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road is roughly three miles west off Highway 29. Lower Lake, a census-designated place in Lake County, is located approximately 20 miles north of the northernmost border of Napa County in the Bay Area.