Crews responding to fire, downed power lines in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of a fire in Monterey County Tuesday night.

The fire burned 100-125 acres.

CAL FIRE said via Twitter the fire began around 7 p.m. near northbound Highway 101 near the Monterey County line.

[UPDATE] #CrossIC Forward progress has been stopped. Estimated acreage is approximately 100-125 acres. #Firefighters will remain on scene overnight and day shift resources have been requested. Cause is under investigation. PG&E is on scene and reports power is out in the area. pic.twitter.com/cECPuV2xFd — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 9, 2019

The fire agency reported power lines were down in the area also.

The fire was originally estimated at 35 acres, but CAL FIRE said earlier the fire had potential to reach 100 acres.

The fire burned at the Sandy State Wildlife Area, according to officials.

Video released by CAL FIRE shows flames burning a hillside.

Fire crews and PG&E will remain on scene throughout the night, despite the forward progress being stopped.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is developing, check back for updates