(KTLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are working to rescue a dog that fell into a sinkhole at a home in the Compton area on Wednesday.

Calls about the incident, in the 13700 block of Stanford Avenue, came in at around 3:42, according to L.A. County Fire Public Information Officer Munoz.

The sinkhole is estimated to be 50 feet deep and is in the backyard of the home, LACFD tweeted.

Firefighters are working to secure the sinkhole to prevent a secondary collapse while trying to dig to rescue the dog.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.