SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California State University (CSU) system announced Tuesday it is extending its 2021 priority application deadline to better accommodate applicants during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, CSU said the new deadline is Dec. 15, 2020. For more information on the application process and financial aid, click here.

The University of California last week announced it was extending its application deadline for undergraduate admission to Friday, Dec. 4.