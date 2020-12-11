CSU plans for in-person learning as early as fall 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California State University (CSU) announced Wednesday it is planning for a return of in-person courses beginning fall 2021.

Virtual learning has become the new norm for CSU’s 23 campuses and schools across the U.S.

The announcement was made to assure current and future students that the CSU is working diligently on the health protocols needed for a safe return to campuses.

School officials also want to give students and their families enough time to plan for the fall 2021 term.

“It’s critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction,” CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said. “While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines.”

Despite a current surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, recent news about COVID-19 vaccine distribution allowed the CSU to plan on welcoming students back to campuses.

In addition, the CSU recently extended the fall application deadline for first-time freshman and transfer student admission to December 15 to allow students additional time to submit application materials.

“We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning,” CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro said. “This decision comes at a good time as high school and transfer students have until December 15 to complete their applications for fall admission. I urge eligible students across the Golden State to apply for admission to one or more CSU campuses.”

San Francisco State University President

San Francisco State University President Lynn Mahoney released a statement following the news from the CSU.