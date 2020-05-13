CSU, UC systems expect to continue classes online this fall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This fall, you won’t be seeing a lot of students on campus here at San Francisco State as the California State University system has decided to shift nearly all classes online.

That’s how it’s been since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it will continue through the next semester.

This will impact all 23 universities, including the four right here in the Bay Area – San Francisco State, San Jose State, Sonoma State, and Cal State East Bay in Hayward.

Students will experience a mainly virtual semester to protect the health of students and faculty from the spread of the coronavirus.

However, there are a few exceptions.

Some classes will still be taught in person – for example, nursing students in clinical classes who require hands-on training .

State schools aren’t alone in this.

The University of California system says its campuses are not likely to full reopen for in-person classes for the fall, either.

This includes the system’s 10 campuses in the Bay Area, including UC Berkeley.

Officials say they are planning for a mixed approach that will involve both in-person and online courses.

Together, more than a quarter-million college students in California won’t be heading to campus in the fall.

