CSUs to offer mostly online classes in the fall semester, with few exceptions

The California State University system has announced that universities will be primarily offering online courses for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the CSU Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Chancellor Timothy White announced that the vast majority of classes will be offered online, with some exceptions for courses where students need to be on campus in order to participate.

“The planning framework for course deliver has been and will continue to necessarily be, virtual,” he said.

This will impact all 23 universities including the four Bay Area campuses: San Francisco State, Sonoma State, San Jose State and Cal State East Bay in Hayward.

