Custom WNBA jersey made in Gigi Bryant’s honor

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Gigi Bryant dreamed of someday playing in the WNBA.

On Jan. 26, the 13-year-old was killed in a helicopter crash on her way to a basketball game.

Daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Gigi had big shoes to fill. But she didn’t look at it as an issue and neither did Kobe.

She was something special and if anyone was going to continue Kobe’s legacy, it was going to be Gigi.

One of her biggest dreams was to someday play in the WNBA. And with the way she was playing at such a young age, it was definitely going to happen.

Many fans fantasized that she would play for the Los Angeles Sparks because they play at none other than Staples Center, aka Kobe’s second home.

Gigi was supposed to break records at Staples Center. She was supposed to retire in Los Angeles. Staples Center was supposed to hang her jersey next to her dad’s in the rafters.

Well some aren’t letting those hopes and dreams go down the drain.

Actor O’Shea Jackson. Jr, son of rapper Ice Cube, made a custom Los Angeles Sparks jersey for Gigi. He shared a photo to Twitter on Wednesday.

Just made me a custom @LA_Sparks jersey for the Mambacita. Rest In Peace Gianna. Rest In Peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/TfEBpacUJg — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) February 12, 2020

Gigi's dream was to be in the WNBA, so @OsheaJacksonJr made a custom No. 2 Sparks jersey in her honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HhoEPyEmxP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

Some have even started a petition to have Gigi’s No. 2 retired in Staples Center next to her father’s.

Seven others were killed alongside the father-duo in Calabasas. All of the victims were identified as: Kobe Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

Kobe and Gigi were buried near their home in a private service last week.

A public memorial is set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

