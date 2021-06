Hundreds of firefighters from across California turned out to support the daughter of Tory Carlon, the firefighter fatally shot by a colleague at their Agua Dulce station this week, as she graduated from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday.

They lined up to welcome her while walking to the school in her cap and gown.

Carlon was a 44-year-old fire specialist who drove the fire engine.

He had three daughters and had been with the department for more than 20 years.