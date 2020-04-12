Davis police search for man who allegedly stole COVID-19 specimen from hospital

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department said they are searching for a man who allegedly stole a COVID-19 specimen from Sutter Davis Hospital Saturday afternoon. The specimen has since been recovered.

According to police, hospital employees reported that someone walked into the hospital and grabbed the specimen that was awaiting lab testing. He then rode away on a bike.

Officers later recovered the specimen around 6:15 p.m. in a shopping cart at a CVS Pharmacy on West Covell Boulevard. The hospital also confirmed it was the missing specimen.

Sutter Davis Hospital released a statement regarding the incident:

Sutter Davis Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to the Yolo County community and beyond. We take this situation very seriously. We are conducting our own internal investigation, as well as working closely with county officials and law enforcement on the matter. SUTTER DAVIS HOSPITAL

Officials say all the protective packing was secure and it did not seem the specimen had been tampered with by someone.

Police say they are still looking for the person they believe is responsible for the theft. If you see him call police at 530-747-5400.

