Days after winning Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix rescues cows from slaughterhouse

(CNN) When Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Actor this year, he called on the audience to stop drinking cow’s milk.

Two days later, he followed up the call to action with a visit to a slaughterhouse, where he rescued a calf and its mother.

Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, went with the nonprofit Los Angeles Save to rescue a cow named Liberty a calf named Indigo.

It was Phoenix’s fifth outing with the group.

The actor said he met the owner of the beef packer, who ultimately let Phoenix and the group leave with both animals.

The mother and calf were taken to an animal sanctuary in north Los Angeles County to live out their days.

