Deadline to file a PG&E claim is Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re one of the thousands of wildfire victims in the state, Monday is the deadline for you to file a claim against PG&E.

A federal bankruptcy judge set the deadline of October 21.

If you are a victim of the Camp Fire or any other wildfire that happened before PG&E filed for bankruptcy, you have until Monday to file a claim.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy about nine months ago on Jan. 29.

PG&E calls the deadline a key milestone in its efforts to complete the restructuring process and compensate wildfire victims as quickly as possible.

Governor Newsom wants PG&E to make big changes so devastation like this doesn’t happen again.

“We have to make sure PG&E does the improvements, the safety improvements, upgrading their equipment, which will take years, but we’ve got to keep them on pace — Hold them accountable to their commitments, and make sure that they get out of bankruptcy, in a way that allows for investments to continue well past the June 30th deadline to pull them out,” Governor Newsom said.

All claims must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday.

If you need to file a claim, click here for more information.