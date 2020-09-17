Deadly Pittsburg parking lot shooting kills 1 man, injures woman

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — One man died and a woman is injured after a shooting in Pittsburg early Thursday morning.

Pittsburg police say they responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Ave shortly before 3 a.m. and found the two victims, both in their early 20’s, suffering from serious gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital.

According to police investigation, the suspect approached the victims in a car while they were walking through a parking lot and allegedly got into an argument with the man. The suspect then shot both victims and fled on foot, while someone else drove the car in the opposite direction.

Police only identified the suspect as a man. The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.

