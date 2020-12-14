Death row inmate found dead at San Quentin prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Condemned inmate Noel Jesse Plata has died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell this morning at San Quentin State Prison.

Prison officials say they tried to save his life, and outside medical assistance was called in.

Plata, 45, was admitted to the prison from Orange County in 1999 to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

The CDCR said during Plata’s term, he and Ronald Tri Tran were convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 and both were sentenced in Orange County for the 1995 murder of Linda Park.

Plata’s death is still under investigation.



