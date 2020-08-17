Death Valley records hottest temperature on Earth

The view from Zabriskie Point of the Death Valley Desert in California is pictured at sunrise on February 26, 2019. – Death Valley is the hottest, driest and lowest of all the national parks in the United States. The second-lowest point in the Western Hemisphere is in Badwater Basin, which is 282 feet (86 m) below sea level. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – While the Bay Area got quite the dose of heat Sunday, over in Death Valley, things were a lot hotter!

Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday, recording a preliminary high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

If verified, that would be the hottest temperature ever recorded since 1913.

The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada won’t see any relief Monday, as it is predicted to reach 129 degrees.

The previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also in Death Valley.

