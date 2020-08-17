Death Valley records hottest temperature on Earth

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – While the Bay Area got quite the dose of heat Sunday, over in Death Valley, things were a lot hotter!
Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday, recording a preliminary high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
If verified, that would be the hottest temperature ever recorded since 1913.
The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada won’t see any relief Monday, as it is predicted to reach 129 degrees.
The previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also in Death Valley.
