Delta Fire in Shasta County chars over 40,000 acres, 5-percent contained

SHASTA COUNTY (KRON)- - A raging and rapidly growing wildfire in Shasta County has grown to over 40,000 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Delta Fire, is burning out of control forcing evacuations and road closures.

The Delta Fire started Wednesday and has nearly doubled in size by Sunday evening. Energized by dry, warm conditions and gusty winds, the blaze rapidly moved across grass, timberland and brush.

It is in the same parched region of the state where the Carr Fire killed eight people this summer, destroying more than 1,000 homes and consuming 40, 903 acres, according to California fire officials.

Portions of Interstate 5 north of Redding remains closed until further notice, according to Caltrans.

UDATE: Interstate 5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta remains CLOSED until further notice. Officials will continue to evaluate the situation and will open the roadway as soon as possible. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 9, 2018

The highway extends from the Mexican border with California to the Canadian border with Washington state.

"The Delta Fire continues to burn along both sides of the freeway with increased activity during the nighttime hours," the California Highway Patrol said.

More than 1,500 firefighters have been deployed to fight the Delta wildfire. As of Sunday, the wildfire was only 5-percent contained.

The Forest Service said the fire began two miles north of Lakehead in Shasta County and classified the cause as "human." It is not clear whether the fire was deliberately set or accidentally started.

The sheriff's offices in Shasta and Trinity counties have issued evacuation orders, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office warned some residents to evacuate. All those counties are near southern Oregon.

