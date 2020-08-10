Deputies: 3 people wounded in shooting at Sacramento Airbnb rental

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a suspect who shot three people at an Airbnb party early Sunday morning.

The three victims are in stable condition at various local hospitals.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Howe Avenue and El Camino Boulevard.

“People were parked around my truck all the way around the corner here, on the other side,” neighbor Randy Rea told FOX40.

Rea lives a full block from the corner house where neighbors said more than 50 people gathered Saturday night for a party.

Around 1:30 a.m., authorities received reports of gunshots.

“We have three victims, all in their 20’s with non-life-threatening injuries at this point,” Sacramento County Sheriff spokesperson Lacey Nelson told FOX40.

Detectives struggled to identify witnesses after partygoers scattered with some jumping over neighborhood fences.

But they spoke with neighbors Sunday to try to piece together what happened.

In recent years, there have been many acts of violence and shootings at Airbnb party houses.

It’s happened enough that the company discourages them, but that doesn’t stop them from happening.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to rent for these parties if you ask me,” Rea said. “It just causes conflict like what happened here.”

Airbnb parties can draw hundreds of people, causing noise and traffic jams. Rowdy and drunken behavior can end in gunplay and killings like it did at another Airbnb rental in North Highlands in 2019.

Airbnb officials said they will ban homeowners from its network if they know it will be used for open invitation parties where there is no guest list.

“We’re talking about a lot of young folks,” Nelson said. “We are really truly urging them to not, just for COVID reasons. Please stop with these parties. Somebody shot a gun and hurt people and could have killed people.”

As of Sunday, detectives believe there is one shooter, although that could change as the investigation continues.

They are looking for anyone who was at the party or knows something about the incident.

“We know it’s risky for you to come forward, but we do have three young people who were shot and injured. We need justice for them,” Nelson said.

Airbnb sent FOX40 the following statement in response to the shooting:

“We are outraged by the reported behavior and violence, which goes against everything our community stands for. We have banned the booking guest from our platform as we urgently investigate this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and detectives said they are urging anyone who was at the party and may have information to please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and provide a statement.

