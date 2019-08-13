Deputies rescue ducklings from storm drain in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Duck, duck, cute!!

A Placer County sheriff’s deputy climbed into a storm drain to rescue little ducklings, one-by-one.

In the video, you can hear them happily quacking their way back to mom.

The deputies say they were on patrol when they were flagged down by someone who said they saw these little guys fall into the drain.

One deputy immediately hopped in while the other caught this rare rescue mission on camera.

There were four of them down there but once they were all safe and sound, they just waddled on their way with mom.