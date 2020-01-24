Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn plane crash

California

by: KTXL

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday when a single-engine plane crashed just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines roads.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a Stinson Vultee V-77.

This is a developing story.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News