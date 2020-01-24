2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn plane crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday when a single-engine plane crashed just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines roads.

Update [11:38a.m.] two passengers onboard the aircraft are deceased. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

It was not immediately known what led to the crash. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a Stinson Vultee V-77.

This is a developing story.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: