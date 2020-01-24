2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn plane crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday when a single-engine plane crashed just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines roads.
It was not immediately known what led to the crash. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a Stinson Vultee V-77.
This is a developing story.
