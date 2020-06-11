Live Now
Deputies responding to active shooter in Paso Robles

California

(KRON) — Deputies with the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office are responding to an active shooter in Paso Robles Thursday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter that shots have been fired in Paso Robles.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road.

This comes as law enforcement continues to search for the gunman in the ambush shooting of a sheriff’s deputy and the fatal shooting of a homeless man.

