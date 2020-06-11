(KRON) — Deputies with the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office are responding to an active shooter in Paso Robles Thursday.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter that shots have been fired in Paso Robles.
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road.
This comes as law enforcement continues to search for the gunman in the ambush shooting of a sheriff’s deputy and the fatal shooting of a homeless man.
Check back for updates
Latest Stories:
- ‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Lawmakers pointing fingers after Georgia’s primary problems
- Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from US Capitol
- House Dems call for voting infrastructure improvements before November
- Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones
- Deputies responding to active shooter in Paso Robles