Disney Genie+ makes you pay for a faster spot in line at Disney parks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you know anything about genies, you know that your wish comes at a price.

Wishing for a faster line experience at Disney parks? It will cost $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort.

This is Disney’s new Genie+ Service and Lighning Lanes, which officially replace the parks’ Fastpass and Maxpass services, a free virtual line system that ended with the start of the pandemic.

Depending on availability, you can reserve the next available time for a variety of attractions and experiences, Disney says, one selection at a time. It’s not just limited to rides, but also audio experiences and photo features.

And for an additional additional purchase, you can get a spot for two of their most popular attractions per day; for example, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park. Pricing for the Lightning Lane service at these high-demand attractions has not been released.

There is also a free digital service now available, just called ‘Disney Genie.’ It’s like a day-planner that lets you personalize your itinerary for the day and makes sure you see all the available experiences – built into the Disneyland app.

