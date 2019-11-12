Disneyland attraction reopens after guest reportedly snaps plank on bridge

ANAHEIM (KRON) – A group of guests at Disneyland were reportedly escorted out of Tarzan’s Treehouse over the weekend after one of them apparently broke a wooden slat on the attraction’s suspension bridge.

MiceChat reports a visitor who witnessed the incident just before 5 p.m. Sunday tweeted that an adult man was jumping on the bridge to show his children that it wouldn’t break.

Instead, a plank on the bridge snapped.

Some parent was jumping on the rope bridge on Tarzan’s Treehouse in DLR to show his kids that it was sturdy AND BROKE IT. I WAS WAITING FOR THIS TO HAPPEN EVENTUALLY. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CJ6sOgVvvO — Ivy Marie 🦃🍁🥧 (@ivysaysrawr) November 11, 2019

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Officials immediately closed the treehouse and crews were able to repair the bridge overnight.

The attraction reopened to the public Monday morning, Disneyland officials told the Los Angeles Times.

Tarzan’s Treehouse has been at Disneyland since 1999, replacing the Swiss Family Treehouse.

