Disneyland offers $67 tickets for ‘kids everywhere,’ discount for SoCal residents

ANAHEIM (KRON) – If you think you’ve ever needed an excuse to take the kiddos to Disneyland or even plan a trip for yourself, now’s the time!

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, Southern California residents can purchase discounted multi-day tickets as the slower winter months get underway.

Locals can purchase $199 three-day single-park tickets that allow access to either Disneyland or California Adventure, or $254 three-day park hopper tickets that will get you into both parks on a single day.

The three-day tickets also include one day of “Magic Morning” access to Disneyland, which will get you into the park an hour before the general public.

Tickets are on sale now through May 18, and expire on May 21.

You can purchase tickets online or at Disneyland ticket booths.

You must be able to show proof of residency within Southern California ZIP codes 90000-93599 or Northern Baja ZIP codes 21000-22999 to qualify for the discounted tickets.

The offer also applies to children ages 3 to 9 from anywhere – not just Southern California.

The kids’ three-day tickets cost $67 with the purchase of a 3-day, one-park per day ticket and are good for the same dates and expire 13 days after the first use or May 21 – whichever comes first.

The cost of a 3-day one-park ticket for a child without the discount is $280, which is about $93 per day according to the Disneyland website.

Guests are limited to 8 tickets per person, per day.

For more information, you can visit Disney Parks website.

Latest Stories: