ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland on Tuesday raised prices on some of its single and multi-day tickets as well as all annual passes ahead of the summer grand opening of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.
The OC Register reports ticket prices increased 3% for top tier daily admission, up to 5% for parkhopper tickets, and as much as 13% for annual passes.
The lowest-priced tickets for one-day single park and parkhopper tickets are not affected.
Here’s a little breakdown for the new 2020 ticket prices:
|Ticket Type
|Original
|New
|1 Day – 1 Park
|$104, 129, 149 (Value, Regular, Peak)
|$104, 114, 124, 139, 154 (Tiers 1 – 5)
|1 Day – Park Hopper
|$154, 179, 199 (Value, Regular, Peak)
|$159, 169, 179, 194, 209 (Tiers 1 – 5)
|2 Day
|$225
|$235
|2 Day with Park Hopper
|$280
|$290
|3 Day
|$300
|$310
|3 Day with Park Hopper
|$355
|$365
|4 Day
|$325
|$340
|4 Day with Park Hopper
|$380
|$395
|5 Day
|$340
|$360
|5 Day with Park Hopper
|$395
|$415
Disneyland raised prices just last year, with one-day tickets jumping a little over 10%.
The peak price of a Disneyland ticket has increased by over 300% in the past 20 years, and over 5,000% since the park first opened in 1955.
Latest Stories:
- Illness caused by coronavirus gets official name: COVID-19
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone joins WWE to continue family legacy
- Bay Area reaches ‘unseasonably warm’ temps for winter
- Here’s how much it’s going to cost you to go to Disneyland after another ticket price increase
- Couple on coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship order wine via drone