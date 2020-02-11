Here’s how much it’s going to cost you to go to Disneyland after another ticket price increase

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland on Tuesday raised prices on some of its single and multi-day tickets as well as all annual passes ahead of the summer grand opening of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.

The OC Register reports ticket prices increased 3% for top tier daily admission, up to 5% for parkhopper tickets, and as much as 13% for annual passes.

The lowest-priced tickets for one-day single park and parkhopper tickets are not affected.

Here’s a little breakdown for the new 2020 ticket prices:

Ticket Type Original New 1 Day – 1 Park $104, 129, 149 (Value, Regular, Peak) $104, 114, 124, 139, 154 (Tiers 1 – 5) 1 Day – Park Hopper $154, 179, 199 (Value, Regular, Peak) $159, 169, 179, 194, 209 (Tiers 1 – 5) 2 Day $225 $235 2 Day with Park Hopper $280 $290 3 Day $300 $310 3 Day with Park Hopper $355 $365 4 Day $325 $340 4 Day with Park Hopper $380 $395 5 Day $340 $360 5 Day with Park Hopper $395 $415

Disneyland raised prices just last year, with one-day tickets jumping a little over 10%.

The peak price of a Disneyland ticket has increased by over 300% in the past 20 years, and over 5,000% since the park first opened in 1955.

