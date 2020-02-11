Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Here’s how much it’s going to cost you to go to Disneyland after another ticket price increase

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland on Tuesday raised prices on some of its single and multi-day tickets as well as all annual passes ahead of the summer grand opening of Marvel’s Avengers Campus.

The OC Register reports ticket prices increased 3% for top tier daily admission, up to 5% for parkhopper tickets, and as much as 13% for annual passes.

The lowest-priced tickets for one-day single park and parkhopper tickets are not affected.

Here’s a little breakdown for the new 2020 ticket prices:

Ticket TypeOriginalNew
1 Day – 1 Park$104, 129, 149 (Value, Regular, Peak)$104, 114, 124, 139, 154 (Tiers 1 – 5)
1 Day – Park Hopper$154, 179, 199 (Value, Regular, Peak)$159, 169, 179, 194, 209 (Tiers 1 – 5)
2 Day$225$235
2 Day with Park Hopper$280$290
3 Day$300$310
3 Day with Park Hopper$355$365
4 Day$325$340
4 Day with Park Hopper$380$395
5 Day$340$360
5 Day with Park Hopper$395$415

Disneyland raised prices just last year, with one-day tickets jumping a little over 10%.

The peak price of a Disneyland ticket has increased by over 300% in the past 20 years, and over 5,000% since the park first opened in 1955.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News