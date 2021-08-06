Wildfire Resources

Dixie Fire casts Martian glow over Northern California town

California

by: ALERTWildfire via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (STORYFUL) — Authorities in Lassen County, California, issued new mandatory evacuation orders on August 5 as the Dixie Fire intensified and grew to over 322,000 acres.

This video, taken by an ALERTWildfire monitoring camera near Susanville, shows blowing smoke on Thursday as plumes eventually cover the horizon and cast a Martian glow. Similar scenes were recorded by people elsewhere in Lassen County.

The Dixie Fire is now the sixth-largest in California history at 322,502 acres, and remains 35 percent contained, according to officials.

