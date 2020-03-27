California DMV closing all field offices to public during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is closing all of its offices statewide during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the DMV said all field offices will be temporarily closed to the public starting March 27 and will reopen virtually on April 2.

All in-office appointments at this time will be canceled, officials said.

DMV customers are encouraged to check the DMV’s website for availability of future appointments.

You can still use DMV online services and take care of certain transactions at kiosks statewide.

Beginning April 2, DMV customers can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov.

The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person visit to the office.

Officials said offices will reopen in each region only after all offices are deep cleaned and virtual services are expanded.

People who do not have an urgent need to go to the DMV are asked to delay their visit.

The U.S Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced the REAL ID deadline had been extended a year to Oct. 1, 2021.

Latest Headlines: