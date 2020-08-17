DMV closes early to conserve energy amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The DMV is closing offices early across California to conserve energy and protect customers and employees from scorching hot temperatures amid an ongoing heat wave.

From Monday, August 17th through Wednesday, August 19th, DMV offices will close from 3 pm until 5 pm each day.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy during extremely hot weather, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

Customers can show up to the DMV before 2:30 pm with or without an appointment, but there is no guarantee as safety is the main priority, according to DMV.

“We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

DMV encourages customers to use their website, which is available 24/7, for online services instead of showing up for an office visit.

