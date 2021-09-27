DMV customers warned of text message scams

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. The DMV is closed as part of the first state employee furloughs in California history in response to California’s budget crisis. About 90 percent of the state’s 238,000 employees have been […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Customers are being warned by the California Department of Motor Vehicles of text message scams.

The DMV is reminding customers that they will never ask for personal information through text messages, unsolicited phone calls, or email. This includes driver’s license number, Social Security number, or financial information.

Multiple people informed DMV that they received a text with an unfamiliar link.

DMV officials say, “If a link does not direct customers to the main DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, it is NOT from the DMV.”

Messages that the DMV would send include:

A text or email for an appointment reminder or cancelation notice

An email of DMV services that directs customers to the dmv.ca.gov website to take an action if they choose

When a customer establishes an online account with DMV or initiated an interactive, assisted online transaction with DMV

“We offer secure online services and send text messages in some instances, but never include verification links that do not direct customers to a dmv.ca.gov link,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Customers are advised to ignore or delete texts or emails that request personal information.

If you would like to report a phishing attack:

Visit the FTC website

Forward the email to reportphishing@apwg.org

Forward the text message to SPAM (7726)

Customers are able to use DMV online services if needed.