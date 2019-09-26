DMV offices will soon accept credit, debit cards

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. The DMV is closed as part of the first state employee furloughs in California history in response to California’s budget crisis. About 90 percent of the state’s 238,000 employees have been […]

(KRON) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced via Twitter that it will soon be accepting credit and debit cards at its offices.

All California offices will have this payment option by early 2020, according to the state agency.

Davis will be the first DMV field office in the state to allow the transactions, starting Sept. 30 — followed by Fresno, Victorville and Roseville in the following weeks.

“This credit card option is one more way we are improving the customer experience at the DMV,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

Customers who use their credit or debit cards will be charged a 2.3-percent fee, according to the DMV.

