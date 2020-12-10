This DMV service is being temporarily suspended

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily suspending behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks beginning December 14.

In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the state, the DMV determined that it couldn’t safely conduct the service.

“Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle and – while we have made numerous changes to safeguard the testing process – the current surge in COVID-19 cases presents increased risk to both parties,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “While our field offices remain open to serve the public, we hope customers will first go online to take care of their DMV needs.”

This suspension will mostly impact people who are attempting to receive their license for the first time and commercial license applicants, as they are required to complete in-vehicle testing.

Motorcycle applicants are not impacted as the test can be conducted from a safe distance.

People who had a test scheduled will automatically receive a notice with a new time.

Similar services were suspended in March when the pandemic began.

In-vehicle testing resumed in June with safety modifications including cracked windows for circulation, face masks and temperature checks.

The DMV advises people to only go in person if they have an urgent need and utilize their online services instead.