DMV services offered online due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a variety of DMV services are being offered online for customers.

The DMV has a note on their website alerting customers that more services will be added.

Need a Real ID? You can take care of it mostly online. Just gather and upload your documents, and fill out the application.

You will need to visit a DMV office to finish the process.

Face coverings are required in the DMV offices, along with social distancing, health screenings, and temperature checks.

The DMV is offering many services online for customers to complete:

Renew your Vehicle Registration

Renew your Driver License or ID Card

Request a Duplicate Drive License

Find a Traffic School

Change your Address

Fill out a Driver License/ID card Application

Look up Occupational Licensing Status

Request your Driver Record

File for Planned Non-Operation

Pay $14 Reinstatement Fee for Suspended Registration

Add/Remove Affidavit of Non-Use

Calculate Estimates of Vehicle Registration/Licensing Fees

Renew a Motor Carrier Permit

Request your Vehicle Record

Request Replacement Sticker or Registration Card

Complete a Notice of Transfer and Release of Liability

Order Special Interest or Personalized Plates

Request a Refund

Look up an Active Motor Carrier Permit Holder

Some of the services you can start online include:

Replacement License Plates

Request a Duplicate Title

Apply for a Vehicle Salesperson License

Report of Traffic Accident Occurring in California (SR-1)

Renew your Vehicle Registration (complex)

Transfer a TItle

Commercial Driver License Renewal

Submit a Medical Exam Report

Partial Year Registration (PYR)

Order a new or replacement Disabled Person Parking Placard

On Feb. 1, all behind-the-wheel driving tests had resumed in California and appointments that were canceled between Dec. 14 and Feb. 1, have since been rescheduled, according to the DMV.

Permits with an expiration date through May 31, 2021, were previously extended by the DMV for six months. No paperwork is required for this extension.

Commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, certifications, and endorsements were also extended through Feb 28.