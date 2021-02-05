DMV services offered online due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a variety of DMV services are being offered online for customers.
The DMV has a note on their website alerting customers that more services will be added.
Need a Real ID? You can take care of it mostly online. Just gather and upload your documents, and fill out the application.
You will need to visit a DMV office to finish the process.
Face coverings are required in the DMV offices, along with social distancing, health screenings, and temperature checks.
The DMV is offering many services online for customers to complete:
- Renew your Vehicle Registration
- Renew your Driver License or ID Card
- Request a Duplicate Drive License
- Find a Traffic School
- Change your Address
- Fill out a Driver License/ID card Application
- Look up Occupational Licensing Status
- Request your Driver Record
- File for Planned Non-Operation
- Pay $14 Reinstatement Fee for Suspended Registration
- Add/Remove Affidavit of Non-Use
- Calculate Estimates of Vehicle Registration/Licensing Fees
- Renew a Motor Carrier Permit
- Request your Vehicle Record
- Request Replacement Sticker or Registration Card
- Complete a Notice of Transfer and Release of Liability
- Order Special Interest or Personalized Plates
- Request a Refund
- Look up an Active Motor Carrier Permit Holder
Some of the services you can start online include:
- Replacement License Plates
- Request a Duplicate Title
- Apply for a Vehicle Salesperson License
- Report of Traffic Accident Occurring in California (SR-1)
- Renew your Vehicle Registration (complex)
- Transfer a TItle
- Commercial Driver License Renewal
- Submit a Medical Exam Report
- Partial Year Registration (PYR)
- Order a new or replacement Disabled Person Parking Placard
On Feb. 1, all behind-the-wheel driving tests had resumed in California and appointments that were canceled between Dec. 14 and Feb. 1, have since been rescheduled, according to the DMV.
Permits with an expiration date through May 31, 2021, were previously extended by the DMV for six months. No paperwork is required for this extension.
Commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, certifications, and endorsements were also extended through Feb 28.