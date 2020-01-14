Dodgers fan wants to file lawsuit against Astros over sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers wants to file a lawsuit against the Houston Astros for stealing signs.

A Major League baseball investigation found the team illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching signs.

It happened during the 2017 season.

When the Astros beat the Dodgers to win the World Series, one fan is upset and is looking into a class-action suit.

“Trying to get everyone together and to ensure that, you know, everything is fair to us fans because this game, you know, it’s America’s pastime and we need to be able to ensure that we go to game that’s fair,” Dodger fan Jose ‘Bluebeard’ Lara.

The Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow over the cheating.

The Dodgers have not commented.

The organization says Major League baseball asked them and other teams to refrain from publicly addressing the issue.

