Dogs’ ‘candy coma’ costume perfectly sums up Halloween overindulgence

A group of dogs in Rio Dell, California, perfectly portrayed the feeling of overindulging on Halloween with a hilarious “candy coma” costume.

Footage taken by Anna Schwab shows her four dogs, dubbed The Rescued Boys on Facebook, wearing their comfiest cardigans and sweats as they lie on the sofa with an array of junk food wrappers.

However, despite the fact the pooches look like they’ve overdone it on the candy, the sweet treats were purely for show.

“No dogs were actually given any candy,” Schwab reassured Storyful.

