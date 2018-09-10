California

DOJ announces arrests made in crackdown of NorCal street gangs

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:37 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:58 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO (KRON) - California authorities have indicted 32 members of purported street gangs on charges of stealing more than $1 million using what they call an unusually sophisticated credit card fraud instead of more typical strong-arm robberies.
    
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and police chiefs from three Northern California cities announced the indictment Monday against alleged members of the BullyBoys and the CoCo Boys street gangs east of San Francisco.
    
Authorities say the gangs and their associates defrauded hundreds of victims across 13 counties by breaking into dozens of medical and dental offices to steal credit card terminals and patient records.
    
The 240-count indictment says gang members used the stolen terminals to process credit card returns, downloading them to debit cards.
    
Defense attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

