Domestic violence charges against Newsom brother-in-law dropped: attorney

(BCN) – Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Joshua Irwin Schiller, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s brother-in-law, after he was arrested in January, the attorney representing Schiller said Tuesday.

Schiller was arrested Jan. 13 in Ross after police officers responded around 11 p.m. to a reported domestic disturbance at his home. Schiller’s wife had visible, minor injuries, police said at the time.

Schiller’s attorney Douglas Horngrad said a week later that he expected the charges to be dropped.

“We are clearly pleased, though not surprised, by the decision to drop the charge in light of the facts and circumstances,” Horngrad said in a statement. “The district attorney dismissed the case after a thorough review in the interests of justice because there was no case to prove … Mr. and Ms. Schiller are glad to put this behind them.”

Schiller, 40, is an attorney at the New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, which has offices in San Francisco.