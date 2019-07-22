Don’t forget: California DMV offices close for half-day training soon

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. The DMV is closed as part of the first state employee furloughs in California history in response to California’s budget crisis. About 90 percent of the state’s 238,000 employees have been […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Try to steer clear of all DMV offices on Wednesday, July 24.

That’s because all California DMV offices will be shut down for a half-day as officials re-train employees on customer service and how to better handle REAL ID transactions.

All statewide offices will be closed until 1 p.m. Wednesday, including 183 DMV field offices.

The training is called “Operation Excellence” and is intended to reinforce training on “providing excellent customer service” while also helping workers handle the volume of REAL ID applications as the Oct. 2020 compliance deadline gets closer.

More than 5,000 employees will take part in the training.

Although offices will be closed, DMV Call Centers will remain open. You can contact them by dialing 1-800-777-0133.

The DMV website will still be available to conduct certain applicable transactions, as well as the DMV’s self-service kiosks.