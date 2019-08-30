DoorDash, rideshare companies up ballot measure threat to $90M

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The on-demand delivery company DoorDash has joined Uber and Lyft in threatening to put a measure on the California ballot regarding how it treats it workers, upping the total pledged spending to $90 million.

The campaign announced Thursday is aimed at forcing a deal with lawmakers and unions on legislation around the rights of workers in so-called gig jobs.

It comes as a bill that would make it harder for those companies to classify their workers as independent contractors makes its way through the Legislature.

The companies say that labeling their workers as independent contractors allows their workers to have flexibility.

The California Labor Federation, the sponsor of the bill, is pledging to fight hard against the companies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has not commented.