HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — Dr. Phil now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dr. Phil McGraw got star number 2,688 on the famous California sidewalk on Friday.
He’s host of a TV show that bears his name, that’s now in its 18th season.
The program is a forum for discussions about mental health.
It uses the stories of real people with compelling stories.
McGraw holds a doctorate’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas.
His post-doctoral fellowship was in forensic psychology.
Latest News Headlines:
- Source: Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins
- Dr. Phil gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Flying Tails: Abused Kuwait cats rescued, brought to Bay Area
- Questions from Nia Wilson murder trial jury reveal what jurors are wondering
- Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses