Dr. Phil gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — Dr. Phil now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dr. Phil McGraw got star number 2,688 on the famous California sidewalk on Friday.

He’s host of a TV show that bears his name, that’s now in its 18th season.

The program is a forum for discussions about mental health.

It uses the stories of real people with compelling stories.

McGraw holds a doctorate’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas.

His post-doctoral fellowship was in forensic psychology.

