Drew Carey shares domestic violence petition after death of ex-fiancee Amie Harwick

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Drew Carey wants justice for his ex-fiancee Amie Harwick, who was found critically injured at her home on Saturday and later died.

Carey on Tuesday tweeted a link to a Change.org petition calling for an update to domestic violence laws.

“Please sign this petition and chip in if you can,” he wrote with the hashtag #JusticeForAmie. “Thank you and bless you.”

Thank you and bless you 🙏https://t.co/3eOfWhU5gb — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 18, 2020

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested and charged with her murder after she was found unresponsive below the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home with injuries “consistent with a fall,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said Harwick had filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had recently expired.

Diana Arias, a friend of Harwick’s who created the petition, said that Harwick died “as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders.”

In the description of the petition, Arias calls for several changes including no expiration dates on restraining orders unless the victim requests it, mandatory counseling for the stalker/abuser, victims not having to testify in a courtroom close to their abuser and a registry of domestic abusers in order “to warn others.”

Arias added, “People shouldn’t have to die to make changes. If Amie’s murder can save countless other lives like she was doing when she was alive then it makes this pain of her death not in vain.”

Harwick and Carey were engaged in 2018 but broke up less than a year later.

In mourning the loss of his ex-fiancee, Carey called her “a positive force in the world” and said he was “overcome with grief.”

All production of the “Price Is Right” has been suspended until further notice.

