‘Drier than average’ conditions expected this winter in California, federal report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California may be drought-free as of March, but don’t expect heavy rainfall this winter season, according to a federal climate report released Thursday.

California saw massive amounts of rain last year, marking the end of drought conditions for the first time since 2011.

A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows California is among five other U.S. states likely to see drier than average conditions this season.

The other affected states include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and parts of Texas.

In March, small areas in far southern and northern California remained in drought conditions despite the statewide drought coming to an end.

The federal agency expects “below normal precipitation”to return to areas in central California this year, based on below average amounts of rain in October, the agency said.

Below average rain amounts may also continue in November until January, data showed.

A map created by the NOAA shows drier than normal conditions in most of northern and central California, including the Bay Area.

Most of the U.S. can expect warmer temperatures overall, including the entire state of California.

The new data released Thursday is part of the NOAA’s Winter Outlook report.

Another climate update is expected on Nov. 21.