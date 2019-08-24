Driver asleep behind wheel of Tesla on I-5 in Los Angeles

VALENCIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s definitely from the category of things you don’t see every day.

A car driving down the road – on its own.

As other cars drove by on a busy Los Angeles area freeway, one couple nearby caught the moment on video.

A Tesla was on autopilot and it’s a good thing too because the pilot is fast asleep.

Alisha Olivier shot this video while her husband Clint was driving southbound on the 5 freeway near the Magic Mountain exit.

“A person sleeping behind the wheel of a car going 75 miles per hour on the 5 freeway,” Clint said.

The driver’s asleep, car’s on autopilot and Clint Olivier said the car didn’t even weave – it stayed in its lane heading right down the freeway with the driver totally oblivious.

“I haven’t checked the DMV manual, but I’m guessing it’s illegal to sleep while driving a car, and I’m guessing that Tesla does not recommend that you sleep while driving your car,” Clint said.

Tesla writes on its website: “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The driver does take over, waking suddenly and grabs the wheel.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening you can’t believe it’s happening,” Clint said.

This would be the second known driver asleep at the wheel of a Tesla this year in LA.

In March, another cell phone video caught the same happening with the car on autopilot.