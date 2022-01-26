Driver at-large after wild chase with Santa Cruz CHP on Hwy 17

A man is arrested on Highway 17 after a CHP chase and shooting. (CHP Santa Cruz)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Highway 17 driver is on the run and her passenger is in custody following a wild chase with California Highway Patrol officers and shooting.

The CHP Santa Cruz said a woman led officers on a chase while her passenger opened fire Tuesday night.

The suspected gunman was found walking alone Wednesday morning along Highway 17 and he was arrested.

The incident began at at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday when CHP officers tried to check on a motorist who parked her GMC Yukon on the side of Highway 17’s southbound lanes near Glenwood Drive.

“As the officers were attempting to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the female driver started the GMC and suddenly accelerated away. Suspecting the driver was possibly under the influence, the officers reentered their patrol vehicle and attempted to make an enforcement stop on the fleeing vehicle,” the CHP wrote.

The woman did not yield to emergency lights and sirens, and a pursuit ensued. The GMC exited Highway 17 using the Scott Valley Drive offramp and continued into the City of Scotts Valley.

“Moments later, the male passenger began shooting at the officers,” the CHP wrote.

Alexandria Luevanos is wanted in connection to a CHP chase and shooting. (California Highway Patrol)

Officers called off the chase. Later that night, the CHP was alerted about an abandoned GMC Yukon on Tabor Drive in Scotts Valley.

Officers with the Scotts Valley Police Department, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the area and ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.

A manhunt ended at 4 a.m. Wednesday after officers were unable to find the duo.

Two hours later, a pedestrian matching descriptions of the suspected gunman was spotted walking along Highway 17 near Laurel Road.

Several Highway 17 morning commuters witnessed the man being arrested. His name was not released by investigators.

The driver, identified by the CHP as Alexandria Luevanos, remained at-large as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 41-year-old Alexandria Luevanos. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded jacket, is approximately 5’7, 130 lbs with red hair,” the CHP wrote.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call investigators at the CHP’s Santa Cruz Area office at 831-662-0511.