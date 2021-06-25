Driver detained after crashing through fence at LAX

Authorities respond to investigate after a driver broke through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility at the Los Angeles International Airport on June 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities detained a driver who broke through a fence and drove onto an airfield at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, forcing some runways to shut down, officials said.

The motorist breached a barrier at the FedEx cargo facility at the airport around 6 p.m., said L.A. airport police Lt. Karla Rodriguez.

The driver proceeded west onto a surface road and then the airfield, Rodriguez said.

Bystander video showed at least five law enforcement SUVs chasing the sedan across the tarmac.

Aerial video of the pursuit termination scene showed a silver, four-door sedan with what appeared to be the letters “SOS” spray-painted on its hood.

The driver was detained by airport police, Rodriguez said.

No one was hurt, the lieutenant added.

Authorities have not identified the driver, describing him only as male.

An investigation is ongoing.

The FBI responded to the scene, but no federal charges are expected and local law enforcement will lead the investigation, agency spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

The incident briefly closed south runways at the airport, but the north runways were not impacted, LAX said in a tweet.