Driver escapes unhurt after semi tears roof off his car

A driver miraculously escaped from a crash unhurt even after the roof of his car was torn off during the collision.

Sacramento Fire tweeted the photo of the lucky guy early Monday saying they also advised him “to go buy some lottery tickets.”

“A big thumbs up from this citizen who survived the roof being torn off their vehicle after making contact with a Semi-truck trailer & the vehicle pulled underneath and out the other side. SFD was glad there were no injuries,” the department tweeted.

A big 👍🏻from this citizen who survived the roof being torn of their vehicle after making contact with a Semi-truck trailer & the vehicle pulled underneath and out the other side. SFD was glad there were no injuries. We advised this lucky driver to go buy some lottery tickets. pic.twitter.com/7LslPC6Agp— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 10, 2019

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on southbound I-5 near Arena Boulevard.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES