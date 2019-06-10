Driver escapes unhurt after semi tears roof off his car

A driver miraculously escaped from a crash unhurt even after the roof of his car was torn off during the collision.
Sacramento Fire tweeted the photo of the lucky guy early Monday saying they also advised him “to go buy some lottery tickets.”
“A big thumbs up from this citizen who survived the roof being torn off their vehicle after making contact with a Semi-truck trailer & the vehicle pulled underneath and out the other side. SFD was glad there were no injuries,” the department tweeted.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon on southbound I-5 near Arena Boulevard.
